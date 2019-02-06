Transcript for Police chief recounts harrowing minute-by-minute details of mass shooting

One of the pieces of the investigation we'll include the motive for this. Horrific act and I'm going to. A lot of questions have been asked. About the suspects employment status. We'll look at that Hubert anything to do. With the horrific acts in the event that he perpetrated. Or that's part of the ongoing investigation. However I will tell you. He was not terminated. And was not in the process of being. This is what we know as this moment. Emergency communications. Dispatch officers to this call at 408 PM. It included police. Fire. He and asks which is Emergency Medical Services. Another Virginia Beach sheriff's office deputies. To a report of shots being fired and building to. Within two minutes. The first officers arrived on scene I want are actually on scene that's outside the building we have to remember is building. It's four wars as a basement entry stories. As numerous entrances. Numerous exits and there are different. Because citizens cannot enter certain areas and because there are secure. Between 415 and 418 and I have to give a little bit of time on that because officers called Lindsay. Please remember that not calling things and when it's exactly happening because sometimes they have other. Issues to deal with like where's the suspect what kind of gun isn't carrying interviewing people to be able to find the suspect is myriad things happening at that moment a time. And it is extremely conducts a between 4154. Aching. Or five to eight minutes. After these officers began and to the building. And made contact. And engaged the suspect. On the second floor of the bill. It sounds suspect on the second floor. And immediately gain engaged in a gun back. I've been asked on a couple of occasions how long I can't tell you how many minutes shots have been fired I can tell you that in the police world. Anything more than three of five shots is a long gone. That's what was happening.

