Police conduct training at Capitol

More
Capitol Police led their first training on the grounds of the Capitol Building since the Jan. 6 insurrection.
0:51 | 06/07/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police conduct training at Capitol
Okay. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:51","description":"Capitol Police led their first training on the grounds of the Capitol Building since the Jan. 6 insurrection.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78132071","title":"Police conduct training at Capitol","url":"/US/video/police-conduct-training-capitol-78132071"}