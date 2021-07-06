Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Police conduct training at Capitol
Okay. Okay.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:51","description":"Capitol Police led their first training on the grounds of the Capitol Building since the Jan. 6 insurrection.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78132071","title":"Police conduct training at Capitol","url":"/US/video/police-conduct-training-capitol-78132071"}