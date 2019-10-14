Transcript for Police officer who fatally shot Texas woman in her own home resigns

The officer he shot Tatiana. Was searched his written administrative complaint on Sunday. At that time he was also placed on detached duty and stripped of his badge and firearm. My intent was to meet with him today terminate his employment with the former police department. However the officer tendered his resignation this morning before we met. Even though we no longer works for the city we will continue the administrative investigation as he did. The case we completed and reviewed by the chain of command. Head Yasser not resigned it would have fired him for violations. Of several policies including our use of force policy. RD escalation policy. And unprofessional conduct.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.