Police remove pro-Palestinian encampment at University of Chicago

Also, more than 100 pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested at University of California campuses Monday and Columbia University is canceling its main commencement ceremony.

May 7, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live