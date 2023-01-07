Police search for missing Pennsylvania mother

Jennifer Brown, 43, of Limerick Township, was last seen on Tuesday and never showed up to pick up her son from the bus stop the next day, police said.

January 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live