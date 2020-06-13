Police search for suspect in shooting of 8 people at San Antonio bar

More
All eight hospitalized victims are expected to survive, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
0:56 | 06/13/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police search for suspect in shooting of 8 people at San Antonio bar
About 1130. Beautiful. A big fire. Court. Or.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:56","description":"All eight hospitalized victims are expected to survive, according to the San Antonio Police Department.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71238718","title":"Police search for suspect in shooting of 8 people at San Antonio bar","url":"/US/video/police-search-suspect-shooting-people-san-antonio-bar-71238718"}