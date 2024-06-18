President Biden unveils new protections for some undocumented immigrants

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with Allyson Batista from American Families United, who is also married to an undocumented immigrant, about the executive action helping undocumented spouses.

June 18, 2024

