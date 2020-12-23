-
Now Playing: President Trump issues wave of pardons
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown – President Trump says he will not sign COVID-19 relief bill
-
Now Playing: Trump says he will not sign COVID-19 relief bill without changes
-
Now Playing: Hunger affecting military families
-
Now Playing: Visiting socially distanced Santas
-
Now Playing: ‘The Bachelorette’ star Tayshia Adams opens up about her engagement
-
Now Playing: COVID Q&A: Can you outrun a sneeze?
-
Now Playing: Pop-up igloos become a cool pandemic pivot for restaurant
-
Now Playing: Utah food bank struggles to feed the hungry during the COVID-19 crisis
-
Now Playing: How COVID-19 has affected women in the workplace
-
Now Playing: Aerial footage shows snowfall in Washington state
-
Now Playing: Volcanic fog visible from space station
-
Now Playing: Biden nominates Miguel Cardona for secretary of education
-
Now Playing: Woman celebrates birthday by giving back
-
Now Playing: How a man went from gang member to teacher of the year
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Major winter storm just in time for Christmas
-
Now Playing: The latest on new variant of COVID-19 discovered in UK and vaccine rollouts
-
Now Playing: Trump threatens to block COVID-19 relief bill after months of talks
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Trump threatens to block COVID-19 relief bill