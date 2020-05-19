Transcript for Priest dies as parishioners from his church test positive for coronavirus

Masses have been canceled and the rectory at holy ghost Catholic Church in southwest Houston is on lockdown. The archdiocese of Galveston Houston says five of the seven members of the were dent jurist religious order has tested positive for Kobe in nineteen. And it could be related to the death of a priest last week. Father Donald Kerschner was diagnosed with pneumonia says the archdiocese after going to an urgent care clinic and an ER it's unclear whether he was tested for the corona virus. But he went home with medication church officials say to the rectory he shared with seven others and died on May thirteenth since 07 tested for cove at nineteen the majority came back positive including two priests. Who had been celebrity and public masses at the church since it reopened on May second to. In a news release this evening the archdiocese urges parishioners to take precautions. Quote if you attended masses in person holy ghost church since the reopening on May second. You were strongly encouraged to monitor your health for any symptoms and be tested for cove in nineteen. The archdiocese says the church complied with reopening orders and followed cleaning guidelines. They asked people to keep everyone impacted by the illness and pray Ers. Father Dan I'll serve the poor and abandoned for 54 years says his religious order. Forty of those years and the Amazon region of Brazil kid Bennett holy ghost since last year. In southwest Houston at Jessica Willey ABC thirteen Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.