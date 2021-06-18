24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Probe after Elijah McClain's death finds police department racially biased

A probe into the actions of the Aurora Police Department in Colorado following the death of Elijah McClain found that the department has a pattern of racial bias.

