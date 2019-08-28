Transcript for Puerto Rico braces for Dorian, spotlight on 3rd Democratic debate

Yeah. Everybody to the brief here about death and wire Washington great to have you with us on this Wednesday as we head out into the Labor Day holiday weekend we're tracking a hurricane the National Weather Service this afternoon. Has upgraded the storm Dorian to hurricane strength now tracking. A winds of up to 75 miles an hour category one storm you see it they're approaching. Puerto Rico it's battering the Virgin Islands at this hour also bearing down on the eastern coast of Puerto Rico which of course is still recovering. From hurricane Maria just two years ago cost more than or an estimated 3000. Puerto Rican line's president trump a short time ago declared a state of emergency in Puerto Rico said FEMA is there but also. Picked a fight with the island's government he said quote it is one of the most corrupt places. On earth and he's also drives in heavy criticism from Democrats as the storm bears down. For stripping funding away from FEMA towards immigration priorities will get into that and his second but I first want to bring in. Former trump Homeland Security advisor Tom Voss certain ABC news conservative joins us by phone he's dealt with these hurricanes. Tom thanks for for dial in and you any administration. If the saw these crises stared them down spurred on what are what are the administration learned. From that from the situation in hurricane Maria and you see them approaching this storm differently. Well I doubt it I'm not entirely certain what they've alerted now learned that the lawyer app but I can tell you seem. So far at the text book response being a positive and good response there don't seem to be any major problems by being contact throughout the day with the leadership there. That does not mean that we're out of the woods by any means that devastating storms depending on the track to take. With Puerto Rico I am Barry concern remember that. Team nobody that there apartment but FEMA is not responsible for responding directly. Who these storms that are responsible for coordinating the federal capabilities to augment. Those officials state local officials that are in charge. And the problem inquiry camp today. Is that those officials are tax over wound. And tired from the last. Two years of hurricane recovery so I'm very worried about their fundamental keep ability to Marshal those resources even if FEMA provides them on time. And that's sufficient level so. That's where I stand on Puerto Rico on Florida are more confident that there leadership and that there career teen emergency managers. Can handle this storm. I just now hope that people. Heed the warnings saying get out of the way it was pure dark typical MacKey at this stage. There were several days Al but the track of the storm headed towards the east southeast coast of the United States as you said likely making landfall somewhere down there. Potentially on Monday Tom Basra thanks for that have a great weekend Tom Mathieu band is here now he covers. FEMA and Matthew that Tom Bonser alluded to it FEMA ready to go here but. They face some significant challenges right now they're heavy staffing shortage on top of this funding shift to the president's been talking about. That's exactly right to happen we know from our reporting that there are a lot of vacancies and FEMA right now. And from an organizational perspective at the top it's gone without a permanent director for nearly six months now. Since Brock long left earlier this year. And when it comes to the office of response and recovery. There are a lot of vacancies there are two it was just a few months ago back in June that we sought be acting FEMA director Pete Keener. Tell the house homeland security committee that he's short a few thousand employees in that all important area. And Jordan Phelps it's not just a shortage of employees but there's been some talk about now. Concern about this shift of funding what do you know from the White House about why. The administration decided to move sent 270 million dollars I DHS funds away from freeing up theme of the TSA. Towards immigration priorities just as the storm is coming. Seven the timing is definitely not ideal here but we know that building that border wall. And protecting the border right supporting that mission down there remains one of president promised. Top priority if and that they see as their number one mission in a lot of ways over here tap and so the administration not offering any apologies. For this they say that this is they point to you. Affect their ability to response to these storms that FEMA is doing everything they can and in their power response that that all of the finding that needs to go to FEMA is going there. But DeVon of course. This isn't good timing and it's raising a lot of eyebrows about whether or moving that money at this time. It's really out of line with where there administration's priority should be which is why spreading this coming. Right now. At the very least seems like poor timing and optics for sure Matt then what's what is mentality over FEMA right now they've been so battered. About negative headlines the past few months do you get the sense that they are a fully charge for this hurricane season which is getting under way. Well I can tell you their all and offense mode right now going all out. For a for weeks and days now they've been flying in staffers into the island and across the Virgin Islands as well. I'm told by several senior FEMA officials. That they are going to be having at least 3000. To staffers across the island to respond to this storm. All right so full of robust. Preemptive action plan from FEMA and other authorities that is Tom Bonser reminded us there. How the island government will respond to this this is one certainly open question as the storm burst on that band think you very much torn Phelps at the White House thank you what we're just hours. A way out from learning the democratic presidential candidates which ones have qualified for that third. Our primary debate in Houston it's the ABC news. I Univision debate on September 12 possibly the thirteenth ten candidates have made the cut so far here they are. They have not met the polling guidelines which saw first thereof are 2% in four polls more than 130 unique donors nationwide. The big questions now we we have more candidates to fill more than one night of debate and how. Is the DNC responding to some of the criticism from those who won't I get on the stage one juror number political director Rick Klein who has been. Anxiously awaiting that ended the day today when that final cut off we'll take place also joined by so she. I hit a host says she's the communications director at the DNC overseen some of the preparations thank you so are cheaper for joining us reporters start with you a midnight is the deadline tonight. We've several candidates were on the bubble where they need another poll or two or three to hit 2% in. Where are we at this hour do we expect more polls to come out today. We know of no additional polling that is up planned to be released by midnight tonight I'm forced we can't control all other media outlets or any of the approved pollsters but. We don't know anything there were two new polls that came out this morning. One from Suffolk university and USA today the other from Quinnipiac University. Neither of those polls change the math for anyone the the candidates who were closest Candice are on the bubble. Including Marianne Williamson including told C govern and including top sire is only one poll short none of them really came close state to getting that 2% threshold. In the case of one of the polls at least only a handful of respondents even named any of those so. Not there were no changes based on those that that that brown appalling from this morning which may end up being the last round opponent we're just not sure. So the window his rapidly closing in at this stage I think we can say it's likely ten candidates in lesser some surprise pulled becomes a little bit later but there's still some certification. The needs to be done so she once the deadline passes. Architecture the DNC that set these rules they'll certify the results make sure that. Approved polls. Have been net vetted and checked here also those donors ensure you guys go through those roles Bruce inside the certification process what. Happens act after tonight's deadline passes actually the threshold. It agreed upon by the network and the DNC and what happened and is that they haven't 1159 tonight to reach they grassroots fundraising threshold and the polling threshold and then tomorrow all the candidates. Wilson Manson there crawl vacation materials by 11 AM at that point we will review the materials both. When it comes to the that for polls and where they have breached 2% Ur high air. And that they have reached the 130000. Unique donations on the grassroots fundraising national park. After that we will make an ounce mankind the inmates say it and and we're really excited about the potential. And one night but if there are letting candidates as you mentioned before we will have two nights. Then there's been some discussion on an on line and certainly among the candidates and ballot. Which polls are are good enough to tick tick count basically remind everybody about how the DNC. Set forth those parameters there would there was a set pool right of polls that could be qualifying polls. Absolutely need our national people's. And that is being used in previous debates cycles and I just want to remind you a little bit. And here he where is that the DNC gave all of the candidates ample notice. What the threshold would be and the polls that would be used we gave about each candidate about five months notice and you might remember in 2015. Republicans and only looked act to be. Five previous holes and Democrats gave it their candidates about three months. Q qualify for their debates in the fall sound. You know when it comes to you being fair and transparent and inclusive and really communicating their roles to eat kidded that he NC have gotten over and be lines. And including as many polls as possible. As well as giving them ample notice and there have been 21 and then pulls in 21 chances for candidates to reach 2%. And and they only needs you got four times that the Drexel is pretty loud here and and we're excited about the debate and a few weeks. Rick if it holds a ten candidate debate. On one night will be significant change and pivot in this campaign as we head into the fall it would be. Bad news for half the field half the field at debated in both Miami and Detroit. Put pose a pretty big opportunity for some of this for our candidates. Well ya have to fielded it and it makes it entirely different having a thing on everything on one night the other big thing is that all of the the major contenders and the minor in an is that they're able to get through no matter where you are not top ten you have a staged a year you have a opportunity to make your case up against the front runners. We haven't seen the debate that's feature that yet that would change if things hold. At these ten and I think it just makes for different dynamic and I think. When you circle in on the debate the Democrats have been having around electability they're going to be able to have that argument rather directly if that's where the ages it takes the direction the conversation when you have all the front running candidates in one place since. Libya in intra scene dynamic if it holds so she back to use some of the democratic candidates that had days we're talking about the rules they've been sounding out. I sounded off past 24 hours about not qualifying Marianne Williamson one of them. For example says that she was complaining about the number of of pulls you said there are 21 qualifying pool she said there should have been more Steve Bullock. A governor of Montana has has called the rules arbitrary Cindy's DNC to be rules of turn this primary ended a Hunger Games. I'll want to give you a chance to respond to some of this criticism that this eleventh hour that rules are fair. Absolutely we'll 2% is not a high threshold and hundreds Arafat a hundred very Batman better is neither Jesse below that contacts in June of 2015 Hillary Clinton nearly doubled. That threshold and when it came to the grassroots fundraising and then you need to remember. Is that we understand that Donald Trump is a prolific grassroots fund raiser we get that we know they he is raising record fines whoever democratic nominee is. They will need to compete with ham and if you're looking at history and the last forty year is. You'll notice that no one had gone ion. To be the democratic nominee and hold under 2% in the fall before Iowa sell I mean when you're looking at this threshold it is there is transparent is frankly low. And that we can get an adult all of the democratic candidate ample time to meet it. And we should say some of the candidates who may not make the cut off for the ABC news debate in September could still. On meet that threshold in the intervening period in both before October debated -- there's no chance for them to come back but thank you for explaining the rules in the process will be back with the associate. Analysts have from the DNC recline tomorrow's the big day Rick we'll find out. About that debate you can watch the debate here on ABC news live on ABC news on KT RK if you're in Houston. And I Univision it won't happen at least on September 12 possibly also the thirteenth what have I that stage set tomorrow thanks Rick. On a consistent front runner headed into the race of course the man who have the biggest target on his back either night of this debate however shapes up as. Former vice president Joseph Biden and new Quinnipiac University poll out today. Has Biden with a commanding lead over the Democrats nationally. You see at their 32%. Next closest is Elizabeth Warren of course this is just one Paul. But some good news for Biden not after a poll earlier this week gave him something of a scary headline the Monmouth University poll we told us to you we told you about it. Here earlier this week it's the poll that had a three way tie at the top of the passport today that polling director Monmouth University says. As for the other and national polls of the 23 democratic presidential race have been released this week it's clear the Mon miffed. Poll is an out liar. The pollster of Monmouth University explaining that those polls are always open to uncertainty to take his with a grain of salt that was good news. For Joseph Biden who convened a group of reporters here in Washington DC. Last night including to a bars Avery harper. And Rachel Scott were with the former vice president for conversation about the polls about the state of the race about how he plans. To make up forty call the big mistake in the first debate Avery tell us about it. He well hired Joseph Biden he convened with a group of about a dozen reporters in Washington DC. All personally invited by the campaign to participate in a Q and any. With Joseph Biden. All of us went around I sat right accident by former vice president as he answered all of these questions I and he spoke about. That last debate his will his first debate of this cycle where he said that he. Was not trying to talk too much as he is known to do if you followed Joseph bide a you know that he is a very talkative person so he said that he created another issue by. I'm not using all of his time. Two speak to those issues and disputes in his class and more let's remind our viewers what that moment wise he's now calling it his big mistake. Security has from the first day. Reportedly art from the very beginning. I'm the guy that extended the voting rights act for 25. Years we got to the place where we got 98 out on 98 votes the United States senate doing it. I've also argued very strongly. That we had backed deal with the notion denying people access to the ballot box I greeted everybody wants stated Fridays and that might times. We should we could be doing this by making sure everyone who has not Medicare that the government should be able negotiating. The price for whatever what what what whatever the drug cost are we can do this by making sure they're in a position that we in fact allow people. I thought don't. Senator Lott that person they Avery my times up and he's just clearly signaling here ahead of this third performance. That he's ready to be much more aggressive. Yeah he told us that he considers himself a good debater and now he's looking forward to being on the stage with. Smaller number of candidates he also spoke about how the debate format. Can sometimes out limit how much you can share with the American people about your platform he also hit his his rivals. Who issued direct attacks to the vice president the previous debates he told us that. If you look at the polls that it didn't help those candidates very much in we think that he is referring to both senator Connell Harrison senator Kirsten Gillibrand when sent back. Yeah are really talking up continues to talk up we see it in his first UTV ads which have been on the next well past couple of weeks also. In his rhetoric on the campaign trail really leaning in more than ever Avery. To this idea that he is tied to former vice her former president Barack Obama he seems to be talking up those ties. And warning his his peers from attacking and we're seeing a quote here that he. He told Jay-Z this is the President Obama gave me authority gave me presidential authority for real I mean he's taking a pretty far. Here yeah I I think what he use this quote here he was actually referring to. Picking vice presidential pick he said that he needed to make sure that whoever. Was going to be the vice president he said preferably it would be a woman or a person of color and or a person of color. He say that they needed to be. In lockstep with him on setting an agenda and he said that that is exactly how he and president. Obama works. Any said Avery where one last point the crop my heat you spoke at length about confronting white supremacy in this country he launched his campaign. With references to Charlottesville. What did he tell you about how he would do that in the White House if he was present. He said that he would directly. Confronts him. White supremacy and institutional racism. He spoke about. How he would embarrass that he would prosecute those who work are participating. In anything that was illegal. That went toward that caused. He you know and a group of black reporters he was very candid in saying that. And white supremacy and institutional racism I would not be tolerated in his during his presidency. And army and administration of a president Biden. Yeah in fact he called it a white person problem which was which is some pretty stark language every harper with an interview. What former us president Joseph Biden the front runner think you favorably seen you in Houston debates. I was election season kicks into high gear now and they candidates swirl. Out onto the campaign trail over Labor Day the campaign could soon be without. An election cop on the beat the federal election commit mission the independent. Federal agency that polices are election and elections and enforces the rules on campaigning. Fund raising and advertising. Could soon be deemed effectively. Powerless. The committee which has six seats on it. Is now down to just three active commissioners after one of its members resigned this week. So how did he get to this in what will that mean for all of us as voters and we had to the polls in 2 point 1 am joined now by a former FTC chairwoman a Democrat and rebel. Step down from the bipartisan commission in twenty and I seventeen she joins me. Live I believe from California and think so much for for dialing into joining us. Are you told the New York Times today yesterday. About this development of voter should be very concerned. You said effectively. By a going from six commissioners down to three. That this basically it will mean our campaign is the wild west tell us about that. Well because there are supposed to be six members a quorum is four. Requires or votes to do anything. Larry he to enforce the law. Let me teach you often rise an investigation. Of violations. Or even tune. Who regulate. And to actually bright new regulations and keep that it's. We now core members. Didn't commission cannot meet and they can't take any actions. And this has always been. Apparently. Just functional condition. I would say that. League east wind gear word campaigns. Bitter. Job. Monitoring them and assuring that people are getting campaign contributions that are legal alt direct to the candidates and committees. And expenditures. So that they are legal. I'm was always stunned by the commissioner and now. Since they can't even investigate them. The people who are conducting campaigns will know. They can do whatever they want whether it's that were not. And just to underscore that point and to all of our viewers who have heard of the FEC. They've. Heard about these financial summaries that the campaigns file quarterly this is the agency independent agency would Republicans and Democrats on an equal number. That tracks the amount of money which flows in the campaigns how the campaign spin that they insure compliance that there's not corruption in the campaigns. That it's used appropriately for advertising that people don't exceed the legal limits. For can campaign contributions in this country a critical role. At with at a time when so much money record numbers of money ten billion dollars estimated to be spent on advertising right now. And I guess it begs the question and rebel why we have these openings to half the commission. Is is sitting vacant. You know what's your sense as to why president trump hasn't made more nominations. Well. It seems to me that based on the fact that they would. Her kids to beat without. Any consequences. If there are violations. At her campaign finance La. Yeah they never thought that this was part were. There was one person who ways nominated. By residents. That's here is never the end aid decisions about nominating two and the two vacancies existed before. Woods myself. And a Republican commissioner and the norm it is that that. Different parking. And their representatives. On the commission are confirms to get. And here has never be an. A Democrat considered. So this is not a priority for the president nor is it a party or deeper. Senator McConnell in he has never schedules here it's. As in many other reasons. Sit do you what is important. Really important work for the public especially now when we're so close to dealing. You got support to keep a spotlight on this members of both parties sort of reluctant to get those cops back on the beat for obvious reasons self interest and reasons we should say. That Allen when robbed who is the chairwoman right now. Of the FEC has put out a statement. Comment teen on what the agency's work she says. Make no mistake despite FEC restaurant Matt Peterson's resignation the FEC will still be able to shine a strong spotlight on the finances of the campaign. And her words today she said they are are going to remain a cop on the beat even if they can't actually launch any enforcement. Efforts. But before we let you go and I guess it just have to ask you or what you think that the average voter should do if they're concerned about this what. What can we do to get some more accountability in our election system if we want the FEC to function. It's so important for the average reader should know who's behind campaigns. And just getting. The lists that exist brings people on all we won't know their true or not its people were actually sheeting and so. The public should be contacting their senators. And putting pressure. This is that as you say acts this is a bipartisan. Issue it's about fairness and integrity of our electoral process. And we should all delivery. Chart and Revell a former chairwoman of the federal election commission on her concern. About the fact that the independent agency is. Is hot the hobbled right now and only. Three staff on the commission and think he's so much for explaining this important work that it does appreciate you coming and finally today's students across the country head back to school. There's renewed push to educate young people on the importance of knowing about the Holocaust all of this comes amid disturbing sign zone and new survey. That fewer molecules and members of the jet at imagine Z generation actually know what the Holocaust is. Take a look at this it's 118 survey commissioned by the conference and Jewish material claims against Germany. College is 66%. 66% amoled heels in the United States did not know what I'll Schwartz what's. That's of course a concentration camp 22%. Said they hadn't heard of or were sure if they had heard of the Holocaust. That has unsettled a lot of people 49%. Couldn't name a single a concentration camp or ghetto. In now occupy Germany at the time. And that has led the national and Holocaust Memorial Museum here in Washington DC to step up and do its part to train young people in the area. How did to know about this to bring it back to their friends to become curators at the museum in to do it all through art her producer Bobby Galen went down to check it out. And explain more. So there's certainly. Judy conference on trio of man's inhumanity and 20%. Or. Sixty. Absolutely. I'm thinking that as it is where they worry when it is fortunate. I. And friend. It was in this chair T went. Us. When an anti when he is in the previous program came to our school and stay uses his. Three runs over. OK street radio waves obviously injured when. We're for everyone to notice because. And none in this there are signs of something. Like this huge find. Think. Oh yeah. When I know my story. And yeah. They hated Wayne. Story. Dealing. Okay. Never forget something like this need because. If we do you forget it it's just high. And if you forget it's harder for us recognizable. Six. Keeping the memory of the Holocaust alive through art Bobby joins us now body was it was survivor like Esther was she surprised it's a few molecules actually know about the Holocaust needless to say she was not surprising gone back to the study that same study found that seven out of ten Americans. Seemed seemed. Secured it to care about the Holocaust and 58%. Said. That thing like the Holocaust could happen again so needless to say she was not surprised she's not surprised that doing her part to educate younger Americans thanks for going out there are million forsake you. After join us here in the briefing room on this Wednesday I'm Devin Dwyer Washington won't be right back here tomorrow on ABC guys like 3:30 eastern time. Also with the results of the DNC debate in Houston who join us tomorrow.

