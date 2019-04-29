Transcript for Rabbi wounded in synagogue attack vows 'terrorism will not take us down'

We begin with the latest on some heavy news. Out of California over the weekend Southern California a shooting. At a synagogue just six months after that tragic shooting in Pittsburgh in this hate crime. One person was killed and three were injured I want to go to Matt Gutman with the details Matt. A good morning Kimberly were standing outside that synagogue it. That's the lobby where the gunman burst in. With his AR style rifle getting off about ten or fifteen rounds before the gun Jan now. What's incredible about this and it is that you can see they have this sign asking people. Given time to grieve but. There were kids playing like inside there and that gunman apparently targeted some of them. But only one of them the girl that I spoke with an eight year old named Billy at the Hun. Was hit by bullet fragments. Another member of the congregation. Lori Gilbert K was killed and that rabbi. Who we spoke to yesterday. Saw the gunman made eye contact with and saw the gunman raising his weapon and try to protect himself and apparently when he did that. The bullet that was fired directly at his face or neck or upper body ricocheted off both of his fingers basically destroying the fingers but saving his life. The rabbis obviously grateful to be alive but. Really upset and still distraught over the loss of one of its congregants. Just look at the lay out of this place for a second. That's the sanctuary they were. About seventy people praying inside sap services on the Last Day of Passover. And had a gun in gun for that. Door instead of the one behind me over there. The results might have been entire Lee different. Still there were many children inside and speaking to noise behind you get the impression that. She can't get the images of the gunman out of her head. Oh yeah he's not face can definitely not just ask. Some are those who liked like tends here tools things happen. Her father was also there to witness it all her uncle was the man who whisked away most of the children and was shot in the back of the leg. He's recovering he's going to be just fine but all of those people can't get those images out of their head in one of the most. Haunting things that we heard from the rabbi is after he had been shot the gunman had been had been chased out of the synagogue in. I guess minutes later was apprehended by police at rested. The rabbi was inside. He went to the body of Lori Gilbert K its sixty year old congregate. And there was a doctor how's it happened to be. Husband. Of Lori who was lying on the floor but he didn't recognize her first and went. Rabbi said he flipped her over to try to resuscitate reduced CPR. He recognized who it wants. Its axle. Laurie blatant on the floor economists. And her husband liked to have court case such a different. Hoots from the priesthood is a calling he came to bless the current mission that they. He goes sloppy and sees his wife he thinks so you break up Howard laying on the floor of Laurie and it. It comes running out. And choose their daughter the daughter the only daughter sitting there watching both of her parents them. Paramedics haven't arrived yet. Law enforcement hasn't arrived yet. Chaos everywhere. Now that. But nineteen year old nursing student who was the suspect John Ernest. He is believed to be the arson is to track the bird down a mosque nearby just about a month ago. He apparently chalked all of this up to. The shootings in Christ church New Zealand where. All of those mosque goers were killed and of course the tree of life synagogue shooting six months ago he said that this killing was an homage to that. Now law enforcement told me that he only purchased that weapon. A day before going into that city god. And that's what makes these lone wolf attack are so very frightening. It's so dangerous that there is no runaway for law enforcement to try to find them. Know about them understand them and stop them before they perpetrate these crimes so that is something that law enforcement is still have to work on it. Figure out a way to solve if that's even possible. Kimberly. Thank you Matt. Very sad seeing the little girl talk is it's heartbreaking.

