Transcript for Residents still picking up the pieces in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael

As a recovery continues in the wake of hurricane at Michael Florida of course is dealing with destruction of its own the scope of that destruction is now becoming clearer by the day in Victor can no. Is in Panama City with a new look at that Victor it's been about a week now how are things looking at this point. Well by in the area was just devastated food water still very tough to come by so many people it's been a week now. Living without. Running water. For electricity this distribution center were in the parking lot of teen Ager Baptist Church the doing what they can to help here. Every single car that comes by got they would come in mind they're getting three cases of water each reporter Brady eat meals. Box it's not as well as you know any supplies that they might need you've got some played sin and cops sports knives whatever you've got cleaning products here as well people taken boxes bringing it right back home. Today for the first time folks who live not far away from here in Mexico beats that small town basically wiped out by hurricane Michael. They're actually able to go back to their homes. For the first time so property owners people who live there any insurance adjusters making their way into Mexico beach for the first time really since the storm hit and we've all seen the images at this point it is absolutely. Devastating but to see it in person. If something else entirely. Some grim news came out on Tuesday officials announcing that the death poll here in Florida had doubled to sixteen in this state alone. Remember that after briefing Michael made its way through Florida it went on to North Carolina. Georgia and Virginia where another ten people were killed so right now the death poll. Stands at 26. Diane and picture the other big issue is the power outages what are authorities saying as far as the progress there's concern. Well the good news is that anywhere you drive in this area. You will see crews hard at work you've got new power bulls going place crews working on restoring those lines but. It is going to take a very long time to get this city back up and running. We're talking about you know last check it was for more than a 100000 people still without power here. But again anywhere you drive we're in bay county right now which includes Panama City Panama City Beach and Mexico beach. There are crews hard at work just about everywhere you look here and if you're in unfortunately you cover these kinds of things a lot. Is that anything down there that really sticks out to you. He's so tough to put it into words Diane. Coming through this area and we're talking about Panama City and Mexico beach. It's not just that a normal hurricane hitting it looks like it was a massive tornado that came to do. And just ripped the area to shreds Mexico beach that's small town was basically. Wiped out if this serrated like. The amount of homes that are just come. One home there that was built to withstand 250. Mile per hour winds. It held up just fine but they built this race for the big one in the big one came you know they build it just last year and that big storm came much sooner than they thought it would. But the damage that we've seen here it's. I'm born and raised in Miami I've seen impending hurricanes though my life and enforced starting my broadcast career but what I've seen in this area's only anything else. Picture Canada from Panama City wishing them a speedy recovery there Victor thanks.

