-
Now Playing: R. Kelly pleads not guilty, denied bond on sex crime charges
-
Now Playing: Missing 2-year-old found safe after she vanished while camping
-
Now Playing: 'Chance the Snapper' caught by trapper in Chicago lake
-
Now Playing: Couple married 71 years die 12 hours apart
-
Now Playing: Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens dies at 99
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Wednesday, July 17, 2019
-
Now Playing: Flooding in central US as heat wave ramps up
-
Now Playing: SigDigs: July 17, 2019
-
Now Playing: R. Kelly held without bond
-
Now Playing: Remembering the day US astronauts landed on the moon
-
Now Playing: 'I don't have a racist bone in my body': Trump
-
Now Playing: The accident on the moon that nearly sabotaged historic landing
-
Now Playing: Suspect in US scientist's murder seen on video near cave: Authorities
-
Now Playing: Royal Caribbean cruise cancels San Juan stop over demonstrations
-
Now Playing: 'Game of Thrones' ends series run with record 32 Emmy nominations
-
Now Playing: Elusive 'Chance the Snapper' alligator caught in Chicago park
-
Now Playing: Different Alzheimer's disease risks for men, women: Scientists
-
Now Playing: Bears have a ball on backyard swing set
-
Now Playing: Suspect charged in murder of beloved Baton Rouge civil rights leader
-
Now Playing: Videos capture plane crash near Dallas that killed 10