Transcript for Ret. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens dead

Now to the death of retired Supreme Court justice John Paul Stevens this morning everywhere from legal scholars and historians are celebrating half life. As with them and its fierce independence. This morning remembering a titan of American law. Retired Supreme Court justice John Paul Stevens died in Florida. After suffering a stroke president Gerald Ford reported Siebert the 1975. Stephens were earned the reputation as a moderate. But would eventually leave the court's liberal wing. Voting to limit the use of the death penalty and uphold affirmative action he was called the right to bear arms a relic of the eighteenth century. Saint has experienced during a home invasion in the 1930s. Influences speaking on the issue his 2014 book six amendments how and why we should change the constitution. Stirred controversy Stevens told our doorstep and outlets why he believed the second amendment's right needed to be changed. In Menlo would merely that prevent. Arguments being made his kindness doesn't have the power to do what they think is in the best public interest but to be clear if congress passed a national ban. I'm individual gun ownership. That would be constitutional under your amendment I think that's right. A lifelong cubs fan Stevens joined the navy in 1941. He served a World War II as a code breaker. Stephens gained a reputation as a brilliant lawyer in Chicago eventually serving 35 years on the Supreme Court. The third longest serving justice in history. His onetime clerk called Stephens rice a fluke Berger there with lack of political connections and his recent autobiography he reflected on the 2000 bush V gore decision saying the court has not fully recover from the damage it inflicted on itself and may Stevens spoke to the Wall Street Journal giving this assessment of our politics today I think there are things we should be concerned about. The president is exercising powers the do not really belonged to him. What do you believe here legacy as like people who think they move history engineer injured. And a statement Chief Justice John Roberts pray Stevens force kindness and humility. John Paul Stevens with 99 years old.

