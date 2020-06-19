Transcript for Reverend of historic Tulsa church preps for president’s visit

It's faith Friday here at ABC. We're turning to Tulsa, Oklahoma and the historic Vernon ame church which is the only building that remains from the worst race massacre in American history. To this day the Vernon ame church serves as a visual reminder of the massacre and the reconstruction process of the city. Here to talk to us about his church and the state of his community ahead of president trump's visit to Tulsa is reverend Dr. Robert turner. Thank you so much for being with us today, and as you know, it's been nearly a hundred years since the Tulsa race massacre happened in 1921. Can you talk about what happened in Tulsa and then what the rebuilding of your church means to your community? Well, what happened here in Tulsa on may 31st through June the 1st of 1921 was, indeed, 18 hours of terror, state sponsored terrorism where the sheriff deputized 2 to 10,000 members of a white mob that despended upon Greenwood and looted, killed and burned her to the ground and the basement of our church, as you stated, is the only thing that we still have on historic Greenwood avenue that still exists today and our sanctuary that was built starting in 1925 was one of the first things that was rebuilt after the massacre and it still stands, and it is a true testimony personally what I believe is the power of god that he can still sustain as a remnant for future generations to see. And to remember and you've said before that nothing has been done in atonement. I know you're currently fighting for justice for the victims that have massacre. Talk Mr. What you are doing. Well, every Wednesday I go down to city hall with my bible and bull horn and my sign that you see behind me calling the city to repentance and to recognize what they did was wrong and to not just say I'm sorry but to truly repent from it and to do acts of repentance as the bibles teaches us and reparations, repair and atone for the worst massacre in American history and they have yet to do those things. Want to switch gears to what's happening in your city this weekend. President trump making that last-minute decision to move his campaign rally to tomorrow. He received some criticism for the original date which would have been today, the celebration of juneteenth. Your thoughts about the rescheduling of the rally? Well, I commend him for rescheduling the date, but it's still on the juneteenth weekend. Our president is virtually tone deaf when it comes to concerns of the African-American community. For him to tell "The Wall Street journal" that he actually helped juneteenth celebration because nobody knew about it is insulting to African-Americans everywhere because we are somebody, and we have known about this celebration for years, decades and centuries. I want to ask before we let you go, is there a message that you would like to share for so many people who are struggling in your city, your community that could use some words of hope and inspiration on this juneteenth? I would like to offer that god is still in control. That we are his hands and feet, and if we -- if there will ever be any change, it will come from his children seeking to make that change and I encourage us all as we celebrate this juneteenth to see truly the power of what people can do together inspired by him and I hope and I pray and I believe that the American people are ready for that change, so we can truly eradicate white supremacy and racist ideology from our society once and for all. I think that's a prayer we can all share. Thank you so much for being here, reverend Dr. Robert we are wishing you the very best. Thank you for having me.

