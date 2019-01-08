T. rex does donuts in a boat

More
While on vacation in Iowa, a husband spotted his wife dressed as a dinosaur in their vintage Mark Twain boat.
0:31 | 08/01/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for T. rex does donuts in a boat
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:31","description":"While on vacation in Iowa, a husband spotted his wife dressed as a dinosaur in their vintage Mark Twain boat.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64715193","title":"T. rex does donuts in a boat","url":"/US/video/rex-donuts-boat-64715193"}