Transcript for Robert Durst murder trial begins

The real estate tycoon at the center of the HBO documentary. The jinx is expected to go on trial today for murder after years of delays 76 year old Robert durst is accused of killing his longtime confidant Susan Berman at her Beverly Hills home nearly twenty years ago. Prosecutors say he did it to keep her from talking to police about the 1982 disappearance of his wife. Durst was arrested in between fifteen entry can appear to confess in the documentary. The frenzy over pop rise new chicken sandwich took a violent turn in Houston police say an angry group of customers with a gun at. Stormed the restaurant after being told at the drive through the sandwiches were sold out in employee was able to lock the group out of the restaurant. And they took off from the scene.

