-
Now Playing: Robert Kraft is fighting over the fate of the video allegedly showing him pay for sex
-
Now Playing: No human trafficking in connection with Robert Kraft arrest: Prosecutors
-
Now Playing: FAA administrator testifies on Boeing 737 Max
-
Now Playing: Trump calls Jersey City suspects 'wicked murderers'
-
Now Playing: Robert Kraft speaks at White House
-
Now Playing: Fed leaves interest rates unchanged
-
Now Playing: Parents sue Royal Caribbean after 1-year-old daughter falls to her death
-
Now Playing: Baby white rhino plays in mud
-
Now Playing: Blanket of snow creates winter wonderland
-
Now Playing: Apple introduces $50,000 computer
-
Now Playing: Pitcher Gerrit Cole signs $324 million deal with Yankees
-
Now Playing: Shooting that killed 6 at Jewish deli in Jersey City was 'targeted': Officials
-
Now Playing: Police officer among those killed in Jersey City shootout
-
Now Playing: TX police sergeant killed after suspect struck her with vehicle
-
Now Playing: SigDigs: Dec. 11, 2019
-
Now Playing: Pigeons wearing cowboy hats are roaming Las Vegas
-
Now Playing: Amanda Knox, Lorena Bobbit join forces on new project
-
Now Playing: Employees surprised with $10 million bonus at holiday party
-
Now Playing: Family files lawsuit against cruise line after toddler’s death
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019