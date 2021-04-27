What the Sandy Hook parents’ settlement means for gun-makers

Law and Crime Network legal analyst Terri Austin breaks down the historic $73 million settlement between the parents of the victims of the Sandy Hook massacre and gun-maker Remington Arms.

