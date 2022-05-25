Secret Service pushes back on allegations in response to Jan. 6 hearing

A former White House aide testified that former President Trump lunged at a Secret Service agent and grabbed the steering wheel of his vehicle when the agent wouldn't take him to the Capitol.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live