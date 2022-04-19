Secretary of state says Ukrainians ‘have won the battle for Kyiv’

ABC News Alex Presha has the latest on the war as Secretary of State Antony Blinken says, “Russia’s failure will serve as a warning to those who would follow in its path.”

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live