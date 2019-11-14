Transcript for ‘Shaking and crying’: Student describes shooting chaos

Where were you when you notice something. I was in the pot sitting down I was waiting for the first bell to ring segment classes. And we heard it all my friends are around we heard the first gunshot and they all thought it was believed popping this too loud verbally upon. And went one channel and then we all just start running and people are falling in front Amy. Name brands across street someone's house and stay there to my parents we have. I understand that there was quite a crowd of kids. Instead to scramble to get off the school grounds and they went to a home where somebody opened the door and just let everybody hear me out Weaver. All just stay in there are a lot of us up or thumbs science school. Because he dropped everything so we're. I've been there or given water and we were awaiting her her parents to convict him and we're getting phone calls. When you heard that sounds. 1810 couldn't tell where it was. If they felt towards me in the plot but it did I heard it was somewhere else towards that wire rim diet and no clue. And then again as you are running can you describe that moment did Clinton win everybody just kind of Saddam was it just playing at the spontaneous moment targets them. I think it was just perhaps a drill. We. If I was in shock I did naming process it yet. I just start running they start seeing people run and high once they start running out again like oh my goodness. Is this is actually happening never thought this happen to my school. We hear that a number of people were hurt possibly in the stampede just to get away yeah the kind of situation. Yes. Here is girls falling in finance trying to help them out but and I just kept running because I didn't wanna get hurt either. The school has had drills in the past have you been a part of any events I'd been apart and may be about three drills. Today she last year minus here. It seemed to help. Yes there's a lot of kids in school at the moment because they have first period and I was in the second period. So they are safe in an exultant and the end. Exported out so it probably did help a lot. How about connecting to your dad your dad is here inside mom. I didn't have my son on me just dropped everything that was the last thing I was thinking about. I called my dad and my mom mom mom my friends found. Here in there and just letting everyone else I'm financing mess this house pets never discussed this with your parents the possibility of lights. I haven't really disgusting and my parents buying I didn't discuss it S woman apparent snow we had this especially at school today. We've heard that their word number. Deputies on duty who are parents of students here did you see anybody. Trying to respond to the urgency that appeared to be a civilian. I didn't really see anything I just ran right at a school this past segment. Prison how are you dealing. Homes I'm still trying chop grain down nine days shaking and crying ally weary from my friends and I just don't know how I can't do anything to help and I just been. Children grain. Let's hope you can get. Consider your dad is very very glad to have you sit down. Behind us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.