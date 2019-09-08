How these sharks glow green: INSIDE SCIENCE

More
Chain sharks and swell sharks give off a neon-green glow that other sharks can see. Now, scientists understand how they do it. A story from Inside Science.
1:27 | 08/09/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How these sharks glow green: INSIDE SCIENCE
Inside science and roll. Yeah. Inside so I. You in doing this news. Wallace on the land social media. Howard and I didn't yeah. It's good collision.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:27","description":"Chain sharks and swell sharks give off a neon-green glow that other sharks can see. Now, scientists understand how they do it. A story from Inside Science.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64886872","title":"How these sharks glow green: INSIDE SCIENCE","url":"/US/video/sharks-glow-green-inside-science-64886872"}