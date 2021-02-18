8 shot in Philadelphia, 1 person in custody: Police

More
Eight people were shot near a SEPTA train station in Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon, police said.
1:25 | 02/18/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 8 shot in Philadelphia, 1 person in custody: Police

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:25","description":"Eight people were shot near a SEPTA train station in Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon, police said.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75968849","title":"8 shot in Philadelphia, 1 person in custody: Police","url":"/US/video/shot-philadelphia-person-custody-police-75968849"}