Smugglers at the border

More
ABC News' Tom Llamas travels a path near McAllen, Texas, used by smugglers use to illegally transport immigrant families
3:01 | 06/25/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Smugglers at the border

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56157099,"title":"Smugglers at the border","duration":"3:01","description":"ABC News' Tom Llamas travels a path near McAllen, Texas, used by smugglers use to illegally transport immigrant families","url":"/US/video/smugglers-border-56157099","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.