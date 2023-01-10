Snowboarder caught in Utah avalanche

Footage captures the moment a snowboarder got caught in an avalanche on Kessler Peak in Utah’s Big Cottonwood Canyon, sliding an estimated 300 feet before he was able to come to a stop.

January 10, 2023

