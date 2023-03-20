Soldiers look back 20 years after start of Iraq War

ABC News' Stephanie Ramos looks back on her time serving in Iraq, joining a group of service members reflecting on their experience and sacrifices during the Iraq War 20 years after the U.S. invasion.

March 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live