Transcript for ‘Soul of a Nation’: Reflections on Black joy

When I first found out our team was going to work on the black joy episode first all of a nation I it was thrilled that literally throw. I see this is not only opportunity for us to the talk about the magic of black joy but also an opportunity for us to talk about something that we don't talk about enough and that is. Black resiliency. I want to think for just a second about it everything had. We as a black people have endured in army. In Europe I think very heart just the immediate things that come to mind. Slavery segregation. Overt and systemic races. Despite enduring all he's being as a black people wee wee -- we find ways. To find a jewel way. In Houston to start. I'm also thrilled. Excited that you're gonna get to hear my conversation with Michael ago he is just a phenomenal. Human being how does a funny man find funny Dayton's with so much. Pack teams to be happening now. What you do apple Joseph my dad. And mom make me laugh all the time they give a real perspective on life. Him he actually has one of the first people across the country. Did god. Terrible battle with hope it nineteenth before many of us he did you look Soviet nineteen wise. Mike took to got 204 point eight. I was. Literally thought ultimate guy. I was scared of never seem. Like kids again. Them no way. He also talks about his family. Growing up all the negativity. Base and how he managed to take that negativity and somehow. Turned it into black joy he spends most of his days now he is trying to spread. That. July's. Its. Laughter. We'll get you through to track last. And I think that's what comedy is so important. It's our society today. I also hope that is as we discuss this black joy that. People of all colors. Everywhere will not only better understand blacks joy but. I hope that they will also better understand blacks struggle because the two go hand in hand and I sincerely. Hope I believe that if we'd better understanding. That if we narrowed to captain comprehend each other take the time to understand each other and just. Maybe just maybe to lead to lasting change. I.

