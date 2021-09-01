Transcript for Southwest expecting snow from quick-moving storm

Had snow across parts of Tennessee North Carolina Virginia this is Virginia about a half a foot of snow falling there and Tennessee. Similar amounts North Carolina seeing eight point five inches of snow this particular storm. It is on its way apple we have another storm is coming in. They'll be an impact in the south of Los a lot of them went traction right now is across parts of the south heavy snow in Colorado the western Texas tonight into tomorrow morning Midland Abilene. Scan and creeks and dangerous travel conditions for sure locally up to a foot of snow in some spots then getting into it. The heart of Texas Dallas I just south of delta de winter storm watch is posted Waco Lufkin Tyler to Austin just north of Boston really. Could see a few inches of snow here tomorrow night into. C news. Monday morning one to three inches in spots let me get out of major cities is were you'll see the most significant accumulation but a few flakes certainly Iran fly. In the big. That's tech what's happening nationally weather wise time now for look at your local forecast.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.