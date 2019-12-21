Squash on the rise

More
Squash world championship comes to the U.S. for the first time
3:04 | 12/21/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Squash on the rise

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:04","description":"Squash world championship comes to the U.S. for the first time","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"67864634","title":"Squash on the rise","url":"/US/video/squash-rise-67864634"}