Transcript for Stay-at-home sing-along

Since you can't go to your favorite concerts right now, we are bringing a concert favorite to you. We're calling it stay-at-home sing-along, and joining us from his home we have singer/songwriter/musician Rob Thomas. Rob, we're so excited you're with us today. We hope you and your family are holding up well in this quarantine. You shared a performance online, what are you hoping fans take away from these performances? I think it's more just about the idea that, you know, this technology that we have had, back when we had the liberty of being physically be around each other all the time, these technologies were wedged in between that connection, now that we can't get physically get-together, this technology is actually kind of socially brings us together in a way. I think music -- I don't have a lot of other skills. I can't come over, I can't come over and take a virus from you but I can play a song for you. Sometimes just a little bit is a lot these days. I know everyone out there is anxious to hear you perform. I'll let you take away. Here with the song "Can't help me now," Rob Thomas. sunlight, falls heavy can't hide, you're awake already long night, you're unsteady you don't even want to be here, do you? you cry out not for the last time it's funny a word might save your life and I'm saying a lot right now but I don't wanna fight I don't wanna cry E don't wanna leave I don't wanna be here, be here now there's a bad taste in my mouth I stumble in the dark, tripping on a heart, it's going to leave a mark, maybe we can stay and wait it out you're the one that talks me down, but even you can't help me now but even you can't help me now headlight, dark highway drive on, but it feels all sideways no signs, I'm a headcase, I'm alone but I feel you, I feel you now head down I can't remember because you and are so worn down I don't wanna fight I don't wanna cry, I don't wanna leave I don't wanna be here, be here now like a bad taste in my mouth I stumble in the dark, tripping on a heart, it's going to leave a mark -- maybe we can stay and wait it out you're the one that talks me down even you can't help me now and we fall and we blink and we're turn our inside-out and we're lost for days and days and days now I thought that I could turn it around but I don't wanna fight, I don't wanna cry, I don't wanna leave and I don't wanna be here, be here now there's a bad taste in my mouth I stumble in the dark, tripping on a heart, it's going to leave a mark maybe we can stay and wait it out you're the one that talks me down and even you can't help me now and even you can't help me now baby, even you can't help me now oh, no, even you can't help me now All right, we don't have a lot of people in the studio but we're all clapping. Rob Thomas, thanks so much and be well. Thanks, guys, you too.

