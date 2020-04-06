Now Playing: ‘Shark Tank’ stars share advice for small businesses in uncertain times

Now Playing: Alicia Keys sends special message to Savannah College of Art and Design graduates

Now Playing: First generation Latinx college grad posts 'commencement' video with his work family

Now Playing: YouTube fashion executive delivered over 10,000 meals amid coronavirus

Now Playing: Volunteer medics assist protesters on the ground

Now Playing: Georgia dance school keeps the choreography going amid the pandemic

Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions

Now Playing: Destroyed ‘Dress for success’ store, makes plans to go virtual

Now Playing: Brooklyn borough president on police reform

Now Playing: Latest developments

Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19: June 4, 2020

Now Playing: Sharpton delivers eulogy at George Floyd’s memorial

Now Playing: Statue of Robert E. Lee will be removed in Richmond, Virginia

Now Playing: Horseback riders protest in downtown Houston

Now Playing: Despite homelessness, graduate becomes valedictorian

Now Playing: Family members of George Floyd give remarks during memorial service

Now Playing: North Central University announces scholarship honoring George Floyd

Now Playing: Coco Gauff delivers moving speech at Black Lives Matter rally in her hometown