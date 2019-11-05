Transcript for Student injured in UNCC shooting graduates

As we proceed with the recognition of the graduates. We want trillion dollars the presence. Of one special news degree recipient. And only count. Who is one of the students injured on April 30. I want to ask Emily to meet the chancellor. On the lower platform. And also to meet dean Nancy tears from the college of liberal arts and sciences. Emily we're so glad that your here today to receive formal recognition. Of your hard work and international studies. And your contributions. To the campus community. Accordingly. On behalf of the chancellor. And by virtue of the authority vested in him. Is my honor to convey to you the Bachelor of Arts degree in international studies.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.