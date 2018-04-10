Transcript for Suspect in custody after killing officer in South Carolina

We shocking headline last night as seven police officers were shot as a man held a child hostage and then opened fire on law enforcement. We're gonna ABC's Victor Kenya right now who was in Florence, South Carolina which is already seen so much heartbreak over the last several weeks part of the hurricane. That was in the neighborhood so Victor I mean. What happened here what's going on. Brent this community is still and there are still active scene here in this upscale neighborhood report South Carolina this'll took place at the house. Just at the end of the block there. One police officer is dead another six were shut after a standoff with the suspect. The Florence county sheriff's deputies were just serving a search warrant at a home where a man opened fire he hit those three deputies or with four other forts police officers. Officer Terrence caraway. He had just hit thirty years what the force 52 years old he was killed. A law enforcement source tells ABC news the shooter is Fred Hopkins he's it is early seventies and he is listed as the whole border. Hopkins barricaded himself inside. Allegedly along with who worked Foster children for about two hours more than 100 officers responded. Hopkins eventually surrendering after speaking with a negotiator this morning Hopkins is in custody. All of this. When these sheriffs were after serving that search wart which were also told was not for Hopkins but for somebody else who was inside this that home. Thankfully those children that were inside those four Foster children. Were rescued unharmed somebody else was shot here a man in his twenties also inside that home he along with those six officers taken to the hospital for treatment. Date or now recovery. Brad such a tragic scene there in South Carolina thanks for talking down for Specter.

