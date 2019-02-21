-
Now Playing: At least 3 killed, 5 seriously injured in pedestrian car crash in Honolulu
-
Now Playing: Car crash in Slovak tunnel
-
Now Playing: Prince Philip spotted driving after car crash
-
Now Playing: Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim hits, kills pedestrian: Police
-
Now Playing: Chicago Police say Jussie Smollett staged hoax attack
-
Now Playing: Syracuse men's basketball coach hits, kills man with his car
-
Now Playing: Coast Guard officer charged in alleged plot targeting politicians, media
-
Now Playing: Tortoise thought to be extinct discovered in Galapagos Islands
-
Now Playing: Jussie Smollett arrested on felony charge
-
Now Playing: Same-sex couple denied tax prep
-
Now Playing: Smollett took advantage of the 'pain and anger of racism' to promote career: Police
-
Now Playing: North Carolina election fraud hearing
-
Now Playing: Oakland teachers go on strike
-
Now Playing: 10-year-old with cerebral palsy walks for the first time
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Feb. 21, 2019
-
Now Playing: Penguins rollick through the snow
-
Now Playing: Police: FBI imposters wanted in Florida home invasion
-
Now Playing: Coaches accused of shaming high school cheerleaders
-
Now Playing: 'Firefall' phenomenon wows visitors to Yosemite's El Capitan
-
Now Playing: Samsung reveals 1st foldable smart phone