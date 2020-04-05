Transcript for Teacher Appreciation Week gets underway despite pandemic

National teacher appreciation week gets under way today as millions of the nation's schoolteachers are navigating a whole new world, educating online during the coronavirus pandemic. We're putting some of those homeschool heroes in the spotlight. First up, the Maryland teacher using hip hop to help kids learn. Hey students. Hey students. Let's do this. My name is Michael dogett. I work at Hallie wells middle school which is in clarksburg, Maryland. I started off as an English and reading teacher, but have since found my niche in teaching hip-hop. So my school is a little bit unique because we really value creativity and kind of thinking outside the box. We have this program called empower hour, which is where the hip-hop program started. I've been creating songs and making music videos with students for a number of years now. We had a couple of projects that stopped when the closure happened. And it's really hard to continue them, so I had to sort of figure out another way to channel that creativity that I have and then also be able to highlight what the students are doing, too. There's a special thing that happens when you bond together through music. I wanted to find a way to continue that while we were out of school, the idea of just like thinking outside the box and give them a chance to respond in a way that maybe the classroom wouldn't allow them in first place. Hey students, what have you how many pairs of pj have you ruined. When I started giving them sort of like questions and props these last few weeks, I was blown away by the things that I got. My students feel really engaged, my students feel really connected. Mr. Doggett, covid virtual learning all the time. He's a great teacher. My students see a value in this because it's my authentic self and it was who I was before the closure and it makes sense it's who I am now. You're my favorite teacher. You're always so positive and give everyone such great suggestions. Teachers create magic because they've been building these relationships with their students since the beginning of the year. I'm telling you, it's saving me during this time, too, because I need this to get through this as much as they do. To be able to have that connection, to be able to have that back and forth with students, has been great for me as it has been for them. It's beautiful. Our thanks to Michael Doggett for his story and to all of the teachers out there, you have never been more appreciated.

