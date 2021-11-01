Transcript for Texas city sees biggest snowstorm in 39 years

Now time for look at your Monday whether. A rare snowstorm in central Texas looked up to six inches on the ground drivers are being warned about icy roads. Heavy wet snow brought down power lines leaving thousands in the dark. The storm moved into the southeast overnight bringing snow to Louisiana Mississippi and Alabama heavy rain was falling closer to the coast. The high temperature will be 49 in New Orleans today in also thirties near the Great Lakes and slightly warmer New York 77. In Miami.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.