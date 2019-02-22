Texas student arrested for bringing blade, 'hit list' to middle school

More
The student was caught with a blade that was large enough to cut a tree branch.
1:26 | 02/22/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Texas student arrested for bringing blade, 'hit list' to middle school

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61234148,"title":"Texas student arrested for bringing blade, 'hit list' to middle school","duration":"1:26","description":"The student was caught with a blade that was large enough to cut a tree branch. ","url":"/US/video/texas-student-arrested-bringing-blade-hit-list-middle-61234148","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.