Transcript for Thieves ransack home of slain activist Sadie Roberts-Joseph

This is home for her. Jason Roberts bought back a flood of emotions from Stan. After thieves broke into the only sacred place his family have left to honor his beloved mother. Community servants eighty Roberts Jews. We're at this problem for. In the two plus decades she's called the screen north Baton Rouge house a home neighbors have looked out for one another. Since her murder Robert says he would check on the house along with city sister who lives on her street and other family members. Wednesday he got a sick feeling in a stomach when the back door was kicked in. Ransacked the entire. House looking or whatever. And just. Completely invading her space it's. It's completely unnecessary. Inside thieves took her sixty inch television a laptop. Broke figure Marines and rummage through her drawers and close. Feelings are miserable. To those she gave are hard to the city. Didn't see this taking pro life and it just makes you wonder what would more session to give. Distance. This should have been the last place there was thought to have violated and it just crosses the road someone came through a place. City Roberts Joseph started the Euro Dell less Williams African American Museum in 2001. She was killed this summer found in the trunk of her car. The man accused of her murder Ron bell was behind on rent payments to Roberts Joseph's according to investigators. So when you gave so much what more do you take from. As a sort of know when this in the in all. Just we showed you vandals targeted her museum after her death. Breaking things and tearing up the property both happen her son had this message for the people responsible for getting into were house. You don't get to just. Take and take take. Especially so when give so much there has to be a point where you. Learn to respect something. Some somebody. And I can think of no better person to respect and my mother for what she gave to the city. It's literally what warden what.

