And Homeland Security secretary a hundred Mallorca is is visiting the southern border today. Customs and Border Patrol is being overwhelmed by in record numbers of migrant children crossing into the United States without a parent or guardian chief national correspondent Matt Gutman joins me now from El Paso, Texas met some of these children are being moved to temporary facilities in academy more space but. More children are being apprehended every day so what's a situation like there on the ground. Shocking number of children in fact in their children and teens Diane in the situation. According to officials are speaking is that the number of them is mounting every single day the last. Data that I saw 577. Kids on average a day. That is a lot we are talking about record numbers right now there are well over 8200. Kids in a Border Patrol custody. They're moved to temporary facilities but all these facilities are essentially. Jails they were designed to most of them to hold single adult males up for a short period of time about 24 hours they don't want you take notice of the numbers in about to say right now there are 500. Children who've been in custody for over. 240 hours X ten days when the legal limit to be in Border Patrol custody is three days 72 hours. That as as as congresswoman Escobar told us the other day is unacceptable now Border Patrol CBP. DHS the are doing whatever they can to try to make it slightly more comfortable for these kids but. Most of them are still sleeping on thin and acts like camping that's on the floor using mylar blankets as of those foil blankets to keep them warm at night they are still guarded. And many of them are behind chain link expenses. Bombed this is not a very good situation and the concerns from. Many of the officials with human speaking and everybody's talking off the record or on back around right now. Is that somebody's gonna get hurt this kind of overcrowding in the age of Kobe is gonna lead to a major illness and what they fear is a child's death and that is something that nobody wants out happen on their hands to. And Matt the Biden administration hasn't allowed the media entities holding facilities they say due to cold in nineteen precautions. So what do we know at this point about the conditions east children are being captain. That's ironic because. What I and from what I understand it from the statistics on seeing and from their congress people were talking to. The overcrowding. Is massive overcrowding. And he's our own pre co big numbers right so they're talking about several 100% overcrowded I'm across that wasn't 200 and something percent overcrowded across the board action in Border Patrol facilities in the Rio Grande Valley that's not tomorrow's Brownsville McAllen area it's. 500%. Overcrowding before Covert so clearly we can't be that big of an issue if she you know there overcrowding and to this degree I'm there's no way to control over at this point we don't know why they're not letting us in we do know that during the drug administration we did have much more access we were not allowed to. Film inside a Border Patrol facility that had children on because of privacy issues of course. But we were allowed in and we were allowed to interview Border Patrol officers we're not sure what's going on we do though we can say that. To some degree Iran many of these officials are being told not to speak. To the press by the administration. Obviously that makes us unhappy and it makes people think we'll what's co owners there's something there that they don't want just to see. Iran and regardless of how much. Border Patrol these authorities are doing to try to make it more comfortable for the kids from video games to achieve these to slightly better food when you're is that overcrowding actors simply not that much they can possibly do Diane. Some out what's administration doing to try to control those numbers no president Biden secretary Mallorca as they both have said. That their message to would be asylum seekers is don't come yet but what action is in administration taking to tried to deter these people. The relying on policies that are ready exist I mean one of them is Odyssey the Walt. It's right here in this goes on for miles and miles an action that stops people. The border other lines of the cold titles 42 which was. Instituted during the drug administration which Spacey says due to cope would we cannot allow people to come into the US or stay in the US and get kicked back out on the but you know president Biden secretary me orcas they have said. You can come that just don't come now. That doesn't really seem to be working in other than that there is no real active measured at has been taken to slow the surge of migrants. I think the biggest concern though is what they're doing to try to accommodate the people who do cross are working on that but it does take time and in the meantime the major concern is with all of these kids. Crowding into these facilities and shelters is somebody gonna get hurt I'm or even worse than not is really the major concern. Diane time I've gotten enough to border there in El Paso, Texas thanks man.

