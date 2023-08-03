Tire on Delta flight pops while landing in Atlanta, 1 person injured, airline says

The left main gear tire blew when the plane made a hard landing around 6 p.m. at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the FAA said in a statement.

August 3, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live