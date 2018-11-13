Transcript for Trial of 'El Chapo' begins in federal court

Security here in downtown Brooklyn is going to be so tight because L chapel has not once. But twice escaped from prison in Mexico. Joaquin el chapo Guzman. He is accused of leading an international drug ring that. For decades prosecutors say has been responsible for smuggling hundreds of thousands of pounds of cocaine. In to the United States he's also accused of ordering the torture and murder of his rivals. Not to mention his multiple prison escapees Eyewitness News spoke with a recently retired DEA agent here in New York City. Who knows his story well. Is. Like all the hoopla on the full gore about topple this Robin who'd congress speak easy vicious criminal that solution though. And he's wreak Havoc on the United States. Do we drug trafficking he's most Clifford repair after in the world. And so the jury in this case is also going to be. Of remaining anonymous in fact the court sketch artist has been forbidden from even taking their sketches. For fear of retribution this is a trial that could last into the new year ended filled shuffle is convicted. He could spend the rest of his life in a US prison. Why this morning in Brooklyn under Paula channel seven Eyewitness News.

