Transcript for Trooper shot dead at traffic stop was 'gasping for air' when 911 caller arrived

FBI agents and highway patrolman continued canvassing the scene where eleven year veteran trooper Kevin Connor with skill little that the suspect who fired the shots no cameras were rolling ball on the trooper's dash cam and at this convenience store. Morgan Chris owns the shop in Knowles super Connor person. We had again in this morning's and he's not now last two weeks yet for speed and even the not mean and where Hudson hit us where better officers than it. Neighbor heard at all making in Iowa one call for help once he saw trooper Connor laying helpless. Out told you. I told me everything will be okay he would be found and Hannity and hit him he would make it there this union he saying he had a shot from a gunshot wound to the his. Apple awards at the suspects one year old Rodney Davis that stars appear acts. The prosecutor standing before the judge saying the suspect fired multiple shots meetings Rupert having Connor in his right eyebrow and source. Even when as far as telling the court trooper Connor (%expletive) who will explore community he La. Asked where the sauce that we've learned he was driving a stolen rock and is on April base and authorities saying they still have not found the gun he used to this fatal traffic stop turning this community and the family of trooper Kevin Connors world upside down. It's a journalist for our community and a good man has definitely fallen. In Columbus county Q would a that's a BC eleven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.