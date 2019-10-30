Trump to award Green Beret with Medal of Honor

Army Master Sgt. Matthew Williams, of Boerne, Texas, was critical in ensuring the evacuation of his wounded teammates from a mountain in Afghanistan as the unit took fire from insurgents.
10/30/19

Trump to award Green Beret with Medal of Honor
Watch out for today president trump is scheduled to have lunch with vice president Mike Pence before awarding the medal of honor to army master Sargent Matthew Williams. For his heroic actions in Afghanistan where he assured the evacuation of his wounded teammates from a mountain as a unit took fire from insurgents.

