Trump and Vance address March for Life

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance addressed the March for Life event on the National Mall Friday.

January 24, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live