Trump was warned by attorney about ignoring documents subpoena: Sources

The attorney, Jennifer Little, told investigators she had warned Trump that failing to comply with the subpoena for the return of classified materials at Mar-a-Lago would be a crime, said sources.

November 29, 2023

