Transcript for Uber driver feels guilty over 'stand your ground' shooting

This video from Robert west lakes Cooper shows Jason Bo jumped out of his truck threatening Wesley with what he said was a gun. Aaron tells you did was right but you feel like. Today after new after the fact Wesley watched the video a couple of times he says it gives him comfort but not peace it was a whole. Chain events didn't happen. Bolick followed Westlake from a bar after Bullock thought his girlfriend who he was in a fight with within the -- she wasn't. Wesley says he thought the driver was angered drunk and in a split second he then thought his life was in danger pop. He took more steps. It sealed it in my mind I got it. I'm not in shot Wesley kicked what he thought was a gun out of boats hand as my foot hit the object it was like. That's a phone he then called 911 in perform CPR. I thought for a moment that. I Jimenez. Where he cancer. I thought for a moment after doing impressions I had him back Polk County sheriff Grady Judd says the shooting is a classic example Florida stand your ground law. Westlake says he has a boy two girls and a baby on the way eyes Marie is a taker. My family today is Wes lakes 39 birthday in instead of celebrating he says he's filled with remorse it's your birthday editing you feel guilty about what you did now about what I did but guilty that someone else doesn't get into it things I get to enjoy. Everything I do your and I'm not constantly reminded. This other person is needed to do this. As hard to enjoy some things.

