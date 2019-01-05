Transcript for UNC Charlotte student on surviving school shooting

It's been called the worst day in the history of the University of North Carolina Charlotte. Two students nineteen year old Ellis par earlier and 21 year old Reilly Howell shot to death in a classroom on the last day of the semester. Double what they can get ready multiple and it is. Four other students including drew Chris Carl injured when police say the gunman who dropped out of the school earlier this semester started shooting as students gave their final presentations. Without warning on his consort there's gunshots or habit. And on. At first there have been or out rusty everyone running like screaming. Like oh this is for real solos are running towards the door. Students across campus got the alarming alerts on their phones telling them to run high fight. Securing herself immediately. With a big police presence already on campus for an event officers were reportedly able to get the pistol away from the suspect before he could reload. He never airtime even get out the room. Police arresting 22 year old Tristan Andrew tooele can you tell us what happened. Investigators tell us he has no criminal history and is so far saying nothing about a motive. As Rell faces multiple charges including two counts of murder and four counts of attempted murder he's expected in court tomorrow. Marcy Gonzales ABC news New York.

