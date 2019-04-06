Transcript for VA governor summons lawmakers to special session on gun safety laws

By the power vested in me by article four section six. And article five section five of the constitution. Virginia. I will summon the members of the senate and the house of delegates to meet in special session. For the purpose a pass in common sense public safety laws. I will propose many of the same idea years that we have proposed before. Universal background checks. A ban. On assault weapons to include the pressures. And bump stops. And extreme risk protective order. Reinstating the one gun a month law. Child access prevention. Requiring people to report lost and stolen firearm. And expanding local authority. To regulate firearms including. In government buildings. I. Will be asking. For votes. And low. Not all and prayers. And I asked that the members of the general assembly. Engage in an open and transparent debate and that there bills brought before the legislature are put to a vote. By the entire. General assembly.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.