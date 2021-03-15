Transcript for Vaccinations rise as travel picks up

Let's bring in infectious disease specialist and ABC news medical contributed acted had to learn from more honest actor Halloran. Good morning we're seeing the number of Americans getting vaccinated. Climbing the public health officials are still saying it's too soon to travel. Why is that. Good morning Diane you know that increased mobility increased credible leads to increased transmissions we've seen is over many of the different holidays the bottom line is what we're still doing much better there's still 50000 cases the data still 14100 doubts today so we really want to ram this down darker function before said he wants is he cases. Under 101000 even much lower than that that's really important so we don't search so even two or doing much better with vaccinations will likely meet president Clinton's school a hundred million doses under his administration. Now we've been through a hundred days but within sixty days we should reached out later this week so we're doing well we'd have to keep that going. And we're hearing that there's a spike in cases in Europe now. What's behind that and do we need to be worried here because we have seen a pattern of us being kind of just behind Europe in many cases. Absolutely we don't want a repeat this loop again you know we've seen your face how relaxed restrictions in certain places again you know that period to surging they're actually in Italy they're talking about the possibility. Of national locked down war potentially -- and walked on what happens in Italy what's happening in Slovakia and Hungary in Germany. It's going in the wrong direction again we know disappearance surge we know there's still winter and cold weather left more indoor times so there there could use our secure as well I do believe the worst is still behind us but we have to keep those infection prevention measures the masking the distancing you know in front of mind. And speaking of distancing weird from GO they had the CBC's considering some new guidance suggesting three feet rather than six speed of social distance saying could be okay in certain circumstances. How helpful would that be particularly when you talk about. All. So this is an important study on it was done in Massachusetts they Lugo at over 230 school districts over 500000. Students nearly a 100000 stay out what they saw with the district's they had three feet or more distancing had no increased risk of transmission or cases compared to those that had six Peter Moore that was trooper students. That was true from the staff so very very good news it's looking like three feet is enough especially when you have a classroom full of kids and I think I'm that should help us with the school reopening. Now so many schools have said they cannot reduce XP there's no way they can bring all the kids back but many say with three feet. Then that becomes a possibility so doctor I'm and the other question when it comes to schools. Is the kids in vaccinations we know there are studies going on now how long do you think it could be. Before we see a vaccine approach for children. I think I believe that kids could start to get vaccinated even before school starts in the fall not a 100% sure that but I believe during late summer into fall at some point we will start vaccinating children these vaccines will be his seat and kids and aren't they will certainly be affected as well. All right doctor Todd elements always great to have you thank you. You don't.

